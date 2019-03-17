El general de brigada de Infantería de Marina retirado Agustin Rosety Fernández de Castro encabezará por Cádiz la lista de Vox al Congreso de los Diputados en las próximas elecciones generales, ha informado hoy el partido.
Durante cuarenta años en la Armada española, Agustin Rosety Fernández de Castro ha ejercido el mando de unidades de Operaciones Especiales, Infantería y Artillería, así como sucesivos destinos en el Estado Mayor, según los datos de su biografía difundidos por Vox.
En diversas etapas, ha trabajado también en el Ministerio de Defensa como jefe del órgano de la Dirección General de Política de Defensa y Subdirector General de Tropa y Marinería.
Diplomado en Estado Mayor y Diplomado en Operaciones Especiales, ha sido asimismo profesor de la Escuela de Guerra Naval y de la Escuela de Infantería de Marina.
Nacido en Cádiz, casado y padre de dos hijos, Rosety Fernández de Castro es licenciado en Derecho y magister en Historia Contemporánea en el contexto internacional, académico de Número de la Real Academia Hispano Americana y Caballero de la Orden del Santo Sepulcro de Jerusalén.
Finalizó su carrera como segundo Comandante General del Cuerpo.
