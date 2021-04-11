Al menos once muertos en un cayuco localizado al sur de El Hierro

Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Al menos once migrantes han muerto en un cayuco localizado por un pesquero a unas 120 millas al sur de la isla de El Hierro, según ha informado a Efe fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Canarias.
El primer helicóptero de rescate que ha llegado a la posición de la embarcación ha comunicado que buena parte de sus ocupantes se encuentran en estado muy grave, y ha recogido a varios supervivientes en estado crítico para evacuarlos a la isla de Tenerife.
Un segundo helicóptero se dirige hacia el cayuco para hacer una segunda evacuación al Hospital de El Hierro, mientras sigue navegando hacia esa posición el buque de Salvamento Marítimo Salvamar Adhara.
