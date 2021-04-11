Estás leyendo: Al menos once muertos en un cayuco localizado al sur de El Hierro

Al menos once muertos en un cayuco localizado al sur de El Hierro

El suceso ha tenido lugar a 120 millas al sur de la isla canaria.

Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado y trasladado este lunes al puerto de Las Palmas el cuerpo sin vida de una mujer de origen subsahariano que ha sido encontrado en el mar en aguas próximas a Fuerteventura.
Imagen de archivo de Salvamento Marítimo. EFE

Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Al menos once migrantes han muerto en un cayuco localizado por un pesquero a unas 120 millas al sur de la isla de El Hierro, según ha informado a Efe fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Canarias.

El primer helicóptero de rescate que ha llegado a la posición de la embarcación ha comunicado que buena parte de sus ocupantes se encuentran en estado muy grave, y ha recogido a varios supervivientes en estado crítico para evacuarlos a la isla de Tenerife.

Un segundo helicóptero se dirige hacia el cayuco para hacer una segunda evacuación al Hospital de El Hierro, mientras sigue navegando hacia esa posición el buque de Salvamento Marítimo Salvamar Adhara.

