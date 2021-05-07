Estás leyendo: La Justicia rechaza mantener el cierre perimetral y el toque de queda fuera del estado de alarma en Euskadi

Fin del estado de alarma La Justicia rechaza mantener el cierre perimetral y el toque de queda fuera del estado de alarma en Euskadi

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia del País Vasco considera que estas medidas afectan a derechos fundamentales garantizados en la Constitución.

El lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, hace declaraciones este jueves a su llegada al pleno que celebra este jueves el Parlamento Vasco, a preguntas de los periodistas sobre el decreto que prepara el Ejecutivo vasco de cara al próximo domingo, cuando decae el est
El lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, hace declaraciones a su llegada al pleno celebrado este jueves el Parlamento Vasco. David Aguilar / EFE

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia del País Vasco (TSJPV) ha dictaminado que no pueden mantenerse en Euskadi los cierres perimetrales autonómicos o municipales, el toque de queda nocturno ni el límite de agrupaciones de cuatro personas, después del fin del estado de alarma el próximo domingo, 9 de mayo al considerar que afecta a derechos fundamentales garantizados en la Constitución.

Esta es la respuesta del TSJPV a la autorización previa que había solicitado el Gobierno de Euskadi, que este mismo viernes establecerá las restricciones que mantendrá en la Comunidad Autónoma Vasca a partir de las 00.00 horas del domingo, cuando decae el estado de alarma, para luchar la covid-19.

El borrador del decreto planteaba, entre otras cosas, que, cuando la tasa de incidencia acumulada de contagios por covid-19 en 14 días en el conjunto de Euskadi sea superior a 200 por cada 100.000 habitantes, se determinará el cierre territorial perimetral de la comunidad autónoma, así como la limitación de la movilidad nocturna entre las 22.00 horas.

El Lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, ya anunció este jueves que en el decreto, que él mismo firmará, no se incluirán aquellas medidas que no hayan sido avaladas por el Tribunal vasco. De esta forma, pretende soslayar la interposición de recursos a las restricciones del Ejecutivo que lleve a "periodos de indecisión e incertidumbre" y que pueden suponer "la pérdida de efectividad" de las restricciones decretadas.

