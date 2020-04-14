MADRID
El Ministerio de Interior investigará si el expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy ha incumplido las medidas del confinamiento, tal y como ha informado la Sexta después de la propia cadena publicara unas imágenes en las que el exjefe del Ejecutivo aparece caminando por la calle a pasa ligero, con ropa y zapatillas de deporte.
El decreto que regula el confinamiento por la pandemia del coronavirus no permite hacer deporte y solo se puede salir a la calle para hacer la compra, pasear al perro, ir al centro sanitario o acudir al trabajo si figura entre las actividades permitidas. Las multas establecidas por cometer sanciones leves oscilan entre los 100 y los 600 euros.
Tal y como ha publicado la cadena, Rajoy se ha saltado el confinamiento en varias ocasiones para hacer ejercicio en la calle. En las imágenes se aprecia al expresidente caminando a paso ligero, pero sin bolsas de basura ni mascota.
El propio Rajoy ha reconocido públicamente en muchas ocasiones su afición por la marcha y por caminar rápido. Esas imágenes confirmarían que se ha saltado el confinamiento al que obliga el estado de alarma desde el pasado 14 de marzo.
