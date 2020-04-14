Estás leyendo: Esta es la sanción a la que podría enfrentarse Rajoy por saltarse el confinamiento

Estado de alarma Esta es la sanción a la que podría enfrentarse Rajoy por saltarse el confinamiento

El Ministerio de Interior investigará si el expresidente del Gobierno ha incumplido las medidas del confinamiento después de la publicación de unas imágenes en las que aparece caminando en la calle con ropa de deporte.

El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy haciendo deporte en una imagen de archivo.
MADRID

PÚBLICO | EUROPA PRESS

El Ministerio de Interior investigará si el expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy ha incumplido las medidas del confinamiento, tal y como ha informado la Sexta después de la propia cadena publicara unas imágenes en las que el exjefe del Ejecutivo aparece caminando por la calle a pasa ligero, con ropa y zapatillas de deporte

El decreto que regula el confinamiento por la pandemia del coronavirus no permite hacer deporte y solo se puede salir a la calle para hacer la compra, pasear al perro, ir al centro sanitario o acudir al trabajo si figura entre las actividades permitidas. Las multas establecidas por cometer sanciones leves oscilan entre los 100 y los 600 euros.

Tal y como ha publicado la cadena, Rajoy se ha saltado el confinamiento en varias ocasiones para hacer ejercicio en la calle. En las imágenes se aprecia al expresidente caminando a paso ligero, pero sin bolsas de basura ni mascota

El propio Rajoy ha reconocido públicamente en muchas ocasiones su afición por la marcha y por caminar rápido. Esas imágenes confirmarían que se ha saltado el confinamiento al que obliga el estado de alarma desde el pasado 14 de marzo.

