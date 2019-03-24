Albano Dante Fachin será el cabeza de lista de Front Republicà para las generales

Albano Dante Fachin será el cabeza de lista en las elecciones generales de Front Republicà, la coalición de Poble Lliure, Som Alternativa y Pirates de Catalunya que une a soberanistas e independentistas.
La número 2 por Barcelona será Mabel Rodríguez (Pirates), seguida de Guillem Fuster y Mireia Caldés (Poble Lliure) y de Roger Espanyol, ha anunciado este domingo la coalición en un comunicado.
Los demás cabezas de lista serán Maria Besora (Girona), Joel Jové (Lleida) y Ferran Reyes (Tarragona). El exdiputado del Parlament y exsecretario general de Podem, Albano Dante Fachin, ha defendido que el Estado "lleva mucho tiempo bloqueado" porque no ha planteado ninguna solución ante el proceso soberanista, según él, por lo que considera que es el Estado quien bloquea la situación.
Los tres objetivos son organizar a la sociedad para resolver en las urnas el conflicto político; "provocar un serio problema al Estado", imposibilitando todo pacto que no pase por la autodeterminación, además de bloquear los intereses del Ibex 35 y de la oligarquía; y unidad independentista para conseguir una república, con nuevos planteamientos.
