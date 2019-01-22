Público
Albert Rivera equipara el derecho de las mujeres a abortar con la gestación subrogada

"¿Si hay derecho para interrumpir el embarazo, por qué no lo tenemos para poder concebir a un hijo para otra mujer?", ha preguntado este martes durante un desayuno informativo.

El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, durante su discurso en un desayuno informativo. EFE/Ballesteros

El presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha defendido este martes su polémica propuesta de regular los vientres de alquiler equiparándolo con el derecho de las mujeres a abortar. "¿Si hay derecho para interrumpir el embarazo, por qué no lo tenemos para poder concebir a un hijo para otra mujer?", ha preguntado durante un desayuno informativo.

Rivera no solo ha defendido esta postura, sino que además ha pedido a los líderes de otros partidos que “den libertad de voto" a sus diputados cuando se debata en el Congreso el próximo mes de febrero. Para él, se trata de "acuerdo al que ambas partes llegan en libertad" y no tiene en cuenta el rechazo de los colectivos feministas.

"¿Hay algo más bonito que concebir un hijo para otra mujer? ¿ Hay algo más feminista que una mujer ayudando de forma altruista a tener un hijo a otra mujer?", ha preguntado, dispuesto a seguir adelante con esta propuesta.

Hasta el momento, PSOE y Podemos han mostrado su rechazo a esta proposición de ley. Sin embargo, PP se ha mostrado partidario de abrir un foro de debate interno e incluso algún sector del partido ha abogado por pedir libertad de voto para sus diputados.

