El diputado de Podemos Alberto Rodríguez será el sustituto de Pablo Echenique en la Secretaría de Organización del partido. El canario es una de las personas de máxima confianza de Pablo Iglesias y la dirección del partido no ha tardado en dar a conocer el nombre para sofocar el revuelo interno y en los medios de comunicación tras la destitución de Echenique.
Rodríguez es miembro del Consejo Ciudadano Estatal (el máximo órgano entre asambleas) y ha sido el portavoz de empleo y pensiones durante la última legislatura. El canario es una de las máximas personas de confianza de Iglesias. El cierre de campaña de las elecciones autonómicas fue en La Laguna (Tenerife), ciudad en la que vive Rodríguez y que podía ser determinante para el futuro pacto autonómico.
Rodríguez se pone al frente de uno de los mayores retos de Podemos según confirman fuentes del partido a Público y ha avanzado La Vanguardia. Ahora será el Consejo Ciudadano Estatal el órgano que tendrá que ratificar el cargo aunque no se esperan críticas ante esta designación: tiene un perfil más político y más cercano a los movimientos sociales que la mayoría de la Ejecutiva de Podemos.
La salida de Echenique de la Secretaría de Organización se venía preparando desde antes de las citas electorales tras los problemas territoriales que han surgido durante el último año. Desde el partido valoraron muy positivamente el trabajo que realizó con las negociaciones con el pacto presupuestario por lo que han decidido darle más peso en la Secretaría de Acción de Gobierno e Institucional y ahora como responsable de los pactos postelectorales.
En la Ejecutiva de Podemos también se esperan más cambios: Pablo Bustinduy abandonará su cargo y todo apunta a que será Idoia Villanueva quien le sustituirá como responsable de Internacional.
