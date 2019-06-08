Público
Alberto Rodríguez trabajará para que Podemos tenga una organización "más abierta" y mayor implantación territorial

Señala que la convocatoria de una Asamblea Ciudadana (un Vistalegre III) no ha sido "un planteamiento de peso en la reunión".

El diputado Alberto Rodríguez, en el Consejo Ciudadano Estatal de Podemos, máximo órgano de dirección entre asambleas, que se reúne para analizar el desplome electoral del pasado 26 de mayo en medio de un debate interno sobre la conveniencia de convocar u

El nuevo secretario de Organización de Podemos, Alberto Rodríguez, ha señalado este sábado que la formación 'morada' debe avanzar hacia una organización "más abierta", con más "implantación territorial", y ha apuntado que afronta su nuevo cargo teniendo en cuenta que la tarea es colectiva.

Rodríguez, en una breve declaración a la prensa al término del Consejo Ciudadano Estatal (CCE), ha apuntado que coge el relevo de Echenique al frente de un área "que no es la más amable dentro de los partidos", pero que llevará esta responsabilidad sobre sus espaldas sabiendo que contará con el apoyo de la militancia, de los círculos y de la organización.

Además respecto al desarrollo de este CCE, ha señalado que se ha dado un buen debate político, con mucha autocrítica y optimismo, y ha recordado que ahora tienen la posibilidad de gobernar en el país y en diferentes comunidades autónomas. Además, ha apuntado que, a pesar del ruido de redes y medios, el planteamiento de la necesidad de una Asamblea Ciudadana (un Vistalegre III) no ha sido "un planteamiento de peso en la reunión".

"Espero que tras el ciclo electoral que se cierra tengamos una organización más fuerte", ha añadido, para apuntar que el objetivo debe ser que Podemos sea esa fuerza política que cambie las cosas y plante cara a los poderosos.

Además, sobre la descentralización del partido que se demandaba desde determinados territorios, Rodríguez ha indicado que tendrán todos los debates que se deban tener, pero siempre dentro de los órganos del partido y no ante los medios. "Estamos abiertos a debatir de lo que sea", ha apostillado.

