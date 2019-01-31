El exlíder del PP catalán y candidato popular a la Alcaldía de Badalona (Barcelona), Xavier García Albiol, ha presentado su renuncia al escaño de diputado en el Parlament, han explicado este martes fuentes del partido.
Albiol ya advirtió hace unos meses tras dejar el liderazgo del partido de que tenía previsto no completar la legislatura en la Cámara y dejar el escaño para centrarse en la campaña para la Alcaldía de Badalona, algo que ahora ha hecho efectivo, según publica Catalunya Ràdio.
La renuncia al acta de diputado de Albiol supone que esta recaiga en Esperanza García, número 4 por la provincia de Barcelona en las listas de los populares en las elecciones del 21 de diciembre de 2017, quien ya ha confirmado su voluntad de asumir el escaño.
