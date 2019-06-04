A veces en la política se dan situaciones que son difíciles de entender. Es el caso de Antonio Jiménez, candidato de Vox en la localidad de Alfarràs (Lleida) en las pasadas elecciones municipales del 26 de mayo, quien ha decidido darse de baja en el partido ultraderechista al tiempo que se ha declarado independentista catalán.

Se da la circunstancia, además, de que Jiménez, que no consiguió representación en el Ayuntamiento de Alfarràs, es de etnia gitana y había militado previamente en ERC, lo que aumenta más el enredo.

Jiménez, que también es presidente de Acció Social Alfarràs por la integración de las personas gitanas en el municipio, intenta explicar en una entrevista concedida a una radio local, Emum Ràdio, el embrollo: dice que se siente "engañado" por el partido de Santiago Abascal.

"A la hora de la verdad no me apoyaron en nada", explicó Jiménez que recordaba que desde Vox le incitaron a presentarse pero le prohibieron hacer entrevistas durante la campaña electoral.​

Llama mucho la atención que en la entrevista Jiménez asegure que no conocía la ideología de Vox. "Me dijeron que no estaban en contra del pueblo gitano, de los inmigrantes, y me he dado cuenta de que sí están en contra de estos colectivos". Ahora, después de no haber salido concejal, asegura que su ideología y la de Vox son "incompatibles".

También sorprende que Vox no conociera su pasado en ERC. Es más, en la entrevista Jimenez pide "mil disculpas" al pueblo gitano y a todos los catalanes por "haberles defraudado" sumándose al proyecto de Vox. Además, se declara independentista. "Mis ideas son catalanistas. Mi corazón es independentista. Amo a los políticos presos. Conozco a Oriol Junqueras, a Raül Romeva y me duele haberles defraudado", afirma.

Por eso sorprende que Jiménez acabara siendo candidato de Vox. Jiménez lo atribuye a su juventud: "Me engañaron. Soy joven y me prometieron el oro y el moro".