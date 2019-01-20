Alfonso Guerra dice que la moción de Sánchez contra Rajoy pudo ser "engañosa"

El veterano socialista Alfonso Guerra, exvicepresidente del Gobierno y exdiputado del PSOE, apunta en su último libro que si bien la moción de censura que presentó Pedro Sánchez contra Mariano Rajoy fue completamente legítima, podría haber sido criticada por "engañosa" porque no convocó elecciones.
En su opinión, los parlamentarios de la derecha "si hubieran sido más moderados podrían haber criticado la moción de censura como engañosa", y ello porque Sánchez dejó claro que su objetivo era la marcha de Rajoy del Gobierno y también que si prosperaba "convocaría elecciones lo más pronto posible".
"Aprobada la moción y ocupando ya la Presidencia del Gobierno, cambió de criterio en pocas horas y anunció que pretendía agotar la legislatura", apunta Guerra en las páginas de su libro La España en la que creo, del cual el diario El Mundo ofrece un adelanto.
Guerra afirma que el "error" de Pedro Sánchez no fue presentar la moción de censura contra Rajoy, sino que su "gran error" fue "no dar cumplimiento a su compromiso expresado en la tribuna del Congreso, convocar de inmediato elecciones".
En todo caso, el exdiputado socialista alude en su análisis a la "decidida ambición de Pedro Sánchez de alcanzar un día la Presidencia del Gobierno" y hace especial hincapié en que si en el apoyo de los partidarios de Susana Díaz "jamás hubiese alcanzado la Secretaría General del PSOE" en las primarias de este partido.
