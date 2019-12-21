El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, ha asegurado que se mantiene "optimista" para llegar a un acuerdo para aprobar los Presupuestos municipales en el Pleno de este lunes y niega que haya "líneas rojas" con Vox.
Así lo ha manifestado el primer edil matritense a los medios de comunicación durante la reunión en el Palacio de Cibeles para firmar un convenio con otros ayuntamientos de la región para dar alojamiento de emergencia a solicitantes de asilo y refugiados. Almeida ha afirmado que el Consistorio capitalino está en desacuerdo con Vox "en cosas puntuales, por lo que no se puede calificar de líneas rojas".
Para conseguir la aprobación de las Cuentas Públicas de 2020, Almeida ha aclarado que están "abiertos" a una reunión con el líder municipal de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, durante este fin de semana para cerrar el acuerdo este lunes. "Hemos tenido contactos telefónicos y le he mostrado mi disponibilidad absoluta", ha añadido el regidor. Además, ha aclarado que hay "voluntad" por parte del Ayuntamiento y de Vox con el fin de "acercar las posiciones", y ha revelado que ambos equipos "están trabajando intensamente".
En opinión de Almeida, el presupuesto que han elaborado es "muy beneficioso para los madrileños" y hay partidas que "no se tocan", como es la bajada de impuestos de cerca de 82 millones de euros para los madrileños. Según ha explicado el alcalde, con el grupo municipal liderado por Smith están de acuerdo en aspectos como el aumento de inversión y la reducción de la deuda.
