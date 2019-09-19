Público
Almeida Vox Martínez-Almeida, alcalde de Madrid: "No comparto la ideología de género ni el feminismo del 8M"

El alcalde de la capital se expresado de esta manera durante una discusión con Javier Ortega Smith en el minuto de silencio en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid por el último crimen machista.

El actual alcalde del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. EFE

"Sabes perfectamente que no comparto la ideología de género ni el feminismo del 8 de marzo, pero eso no quiere decir que se puedan colocar dos pancartas distintas", le ha espetado el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, a Javier Ortega Smith este jueves.

Ambos han discutido durante el minuto de silencio en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid por el último crimen machista, en el que Vox ha boicoteado el acto con una pancarta que rezaba: "La violencia no tiene género. Contra todo tipo de violencia intrafamiliar".

"Esto es una realidad dramática, la primera causa de muerte en Madrid, y me gustaría que me hubieras comunicado que venías con una pancarta", le ha reprochado el alcalde a Smith.

