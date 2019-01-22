Público
Alquileres abusivos El Congreso tumba el decreto de vivienda del Gobierno, que no descarta proponer otras medidas

El Ejecutivo logra salvar los otros siete decretos en la Cámara Baja, aunque todos se tramitarán como proyectos de ley. El PSOE anuncia que dentro de 15 días podría haber una nueva propuesta consensuada en materia de alquileres.

Ábalos y Montero en el Congreso

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, y el de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, en el Congreso / EFE

El Congreso de los Diputados ha rechazado el real decreto del Gobierno de medias urgentes en materia de vivienda y alquiler. La mayoría de los grupos han votado en contra de la norma por diferentes motivos, aunque el rechazo de Unidos Podemos ha sido el que ha dado el remate definitivo a un decreto del que formaciones como Compromís han dicho que "se queda corto".

Los de Iglesias han decidido no dar su apoyo a la batería de medidas del Ejecutivo en materia de vivienda porque el decreto no incorporaba su exigencia de otorgar competencias a los ayuntamientos para declarar zonas tensionadas en sus respectivas ciudades y poder así limitar los precios de los alquileres abusivos.

El ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, ha instado a los grupos de la Cámara a "no desaprovechar" la oportunidad de "comenzar un giro en la política de vivienda", pero las formaciones han optado por no convalidar el decreto.

((Habrá ampliación))

