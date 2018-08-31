Aratz Urrizola y Adur Ramírez, otros dos de los condenados por una pelea en un bar de Altsasu (Navarra) con dos guardias civiles en 2016, han sido trasladados desde Madrid a las prisiones de Zaballa y Pamplona, según han informado fuentes penitenciarias.
Estas fuentes han precisado que Aratz Urrizola se encuentra ya en la cárcel alavesa de Zaballa y que Ramírez ingresará en las próximas horas en el centro penitenciario de la capital navarra.
Con ellos son ya cuatro de los ocho condenados por los sucesos de Altsasu los que han sido trasladados de cárcel, después de que la pasada semana lo fueran, también a Zaballa, Jon Ander Cob y Julen Goikoetxea.
Estos dos fueron condenados por la Audiencia Nacional a 9 años de cárcel, en una sentencia hecha pública el pasado 1 de junio tras el juicio contra los acusados por la agresión a los agentes en un bar de la localidad navarra.
Mientras, Ramírez tendrá que cumplir 12 años de prisión y Urrizola, 9.
La Audiencia condenó a penas de entre 2 y 13 años de prisión a los ocho jóvenes acusados, pero no vio en su actuación el carácter terrorista que les imputaba la Fiscalía, según subrayaba el fallo.
Atentado a agentes de la autoridad, lesiones, desórdenes públicos y amenazas fueron los delitos por los que se condenó a todos.
