Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo vuelve a ir por libre. La portavoz del PP en el Congreso no secundará la manifestación del 8-M, al contrario de lo anunciado por la vicesecretaria de política social del PP, Cuca Camarra. Los populares participarán aunque con un manifiesto propio: "Yo no acudiré a la manifestación. Irá la delegación del partido", ha asegurado en rueda de prensa tras la Junta de Portavoces.

La portavoz del PP ya calificó de "disparate" la manifestación feminista en marzo de 2018. Y en 2020 vuelve a ratificar su postura: "A mí que no me metan en un bloque monolítico que se llame 'mujeres'. No nacemos víctimas, porque la victimización es el primer paso al dominio y al sometimiento. La maternidad no es una imposición heteropatriacal, como mucho de la madre naturaleza, no del padre capital(...) No hay una ideología machista que someta a las mujeres. Eso es falso".

Álvarez de Toledo se ha definido como feminista "amazónica" y considera que hay dos maneras de afrontar el 8-M: "Una como protesta enfadada contra una presunta victimización de las mujeres. Una reivindicación contra los hombres. Esa no es mi manera de enfocarlo de ninguna manera. Otra, como una celebración". Asimismo, ha señalado que en su nombre "no puede hablar nadie", ni hombres ni mujeres.

"Iglesias debería estar en un sector marginal de la política"

La conservadora ha criticado recientemente el papel de los medios de comunicación. Una posición en la que se ha reafirmado este martes: "Hay medios que hacen negocio a costa de la democracia. Hay medios que participan de mentiras populistas. Y ayer lo vimos. Se dijo que PP es condenado por corrupción y que dio órdenes de dar golpes a ancianos y niños. Y las dos son mentira".

Asimimo, ha arremetido contra el vicepresidente del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, por con tener sus "valores democráticos vinculados a un Estado narcodictatorial": "A mí de Iglesias no me sorprende nada cuando tiene que ver los ataques a los derechos y libertades. Debería estar en un sector marginal de la política".