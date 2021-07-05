Estás leyendo: Álvaro Aguilera y Carolina Cordero ganan las primarias de IU Madrid y seguirán al frente de la organización

Las primarias de IU Madrid Álvaro Aguilera y Carolina Cordero ganan las primarias de IU Madrid y seguirán al frente de la organización

La candidatura ganadora ha obtenido un 60,77% del apoyo de las bases. Por otro lado, Horizonte Madrid, capitaneada por Manu Castro y Marga Ferré ha conseguido un 39,22%.

El candidato a liderar IU Madrid Álvaro Aguilera, durante una entrevista con 'Público'. Sato Díaz

La militancia ha hablado. Con una participación del 63,8% de los afiliados, la candidatura La Izquierda para Madrid ha ganado las primarias con un 60,77% de los votos a candidaturas, sumará 37 miembros de la Coordinadora Regional. La candidatura rival, Horizonte Madrid, obtuvo el 39,22% de los votos a candidaturas, lo que suman 24 miembros del órgano. Se han abstenido un 1,4% de los participantes.

Además, el informe de gestión ha sido aprobado con una participación baja, del 29,1% de los militantes. A favor han votado el 66,9% y en contra, el 24,2%. Una abstención del 8,9% en esta votación.

En las votaciones sobre el documento político-organizativo y sobre los estatutos también han vencido las propuestas de Aguilera y Cordero, La Izquierda para Madrid. 62,1 y 36,4% ha sido el resultado sobre el documento. 60,5-37,5% el de los estatutos.

