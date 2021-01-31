Luis Pérez, conocido en Twitter como Alvise Pérez y que ha trabajado como jefe Gabinete de Toni Cantó, portavoz de Ciudadanos en las Cortes Valencianas, ha difundido a través de su perfil imágenes del ministro Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos, donde se le podía ver en el interior de su residencia privada.
A los pocos minutos de publicar las imágenes, Pérez ha procedido a su borrado, pero ha habido usuarios de Twitter que han capturado el momento. Uno de ellos ha sido Julio Lleonart, que en el pasado era diputado autonómico en País Valencià por UPyD.
Acoso al Gobierno
La difusión de estas imágenes de Ábalos se suma al caso del vicepresidente del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, y la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, acosados en su propio domicilio, donde incluso las fueras de seguridad han tenido que intervenir.
Incluso, uno de los organizadores de las protestas frente a la casa de Irene Montero y Pablo Iglesias grabó imágenes del interior de la vivienda. La cuestión entró en el terreno de lo legal y, finalmente, a Miguel Ángel Frontera, el cabecilla de estas concentraciones, se le impuso una orden de alejamiento de 500 metros respecto al domicilio y al lugar de trabajo de Montero e Iglesias, así como la prohibición de comunicarse con ellos de cualquier manera.
