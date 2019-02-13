Público
PGE El alza de las pensiones y del salario mínimo se mantienen pese a caer los Presupuestos

Estas medidas ya habían sido aprobadas por decreto y están en vigor desde el 1 de enero.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante el debate de las enmiendas a la totalidad del proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado. / EFE- Chema Moya

El rechazo del Congreso a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2019 no afecta a las medidas incluidas en el proyecto que ya habían sido aprobadas por decreto y están en vigor desde el 1 de enero, que son la subida de las pensiones, del salario mínimo y de los sueldos del sector público.

La subida de las pensiones del 1,6% -que llega al 3% en el caso de las mínimas y no contributivas- se aprobó el 28 de diciembre mediante un decreto ley que fue convalidado por el Pleno del Congreso el 22 de enero.

Con este decreto ley el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez asumió un incremento de las pensiones para 2019 que ya estaba comprometido en los Presupuestos de 2018 como consecuencia del pacto entre el Gobierno del PP y el PNV.

El 21 de diciembre ya se había aprobado el aumento del 22,3% del salario mínimo

Antes que la subida de las pensiones, el 21 de diciembre ya se había aprobado el aumento del 22,3% del Salario Mínimo Interprofesional (SMI), hasta 900 euros mensuales (30 euros diarios y 12.600 euros anuales), un incremento pactado por el Gobierno con Podemos en el marco de su acuerdo presupuestario para 2019. El SMI se aprueba a final de cada año mediante real decreto, entra en vigor el 1 de enero siguiente y no necesita ser convalidado por el Congreso.

En el Consejo de Ministros del 21 de diciembre se aprobó también el decreto ley que elevó el salario de los empleados públicos un 2,25% para 2019, más un 0,25% adicional a partir del 1 de julio.

En este caso, se cumplió con el pacto alcanzado en marzo por el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy con los sindicatos CCOO, UGT y CSIF, que recogía las mejoras salariales para el sector público para 2018, 2019 y 2020. La subida de sueldos a los empleados públicos, que fue convalidada por el Congreso el 22 de enero, está en vigor desde que comenzó el año.

