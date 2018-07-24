Odón Elorza, diputado y secretario de Transparencia y Democracia Participativa del PSOE, ha pedido al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez que explore la posibilidad de publicar la lista de amnistiados fiscales. En un artículo publicado en Infolibre, el político sostiene que "resulta muy conveniente estudiar con detalle si existe alguna vía legal para su publicación".
Sánchez, cuando era líder de la oposición, fue bastante crítico con la amnistía fiscal de Montoro, decretada en 2012. El secretario general del PSOE aseguró que publicaría la lista de defraudadores, a la que no dudó en calificar de "lista de la vergüenza".
Sin embargo, tras el caso de las grabaciones de Corinna, que implicarían a Juan Carlos I en varios escándalos de evasión fiscal, el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez incumplió su promesa de hacer públicos los nombres de los contribuyentes que se beneficiaron de la reforma, pues —a su juicio— actuarían de manera "retroactiva" con respecto a la ley, algo no permitido.
En este sentido, Elorza no duda de que el Ejecutivo "haya analizado con rigor la existencia de un problema jurídico para cumplir el compromiso reiterado que hizo el PSOE". No obstante, el diputado cuestiona si la publicación de los nombres "contraviene" la "seguridad jurídica" que alega el Tribunal Constitucional en la sentencia por la que, a su vez, declara inconstitucional la reforma de Montoro.
Asimismo, el secretario de Transparencia y Democracia Participativa critica los motivos que dio el Abogado del Estado, "en nombre del Gobierno del PP", para "favorecer a los defraudadores frente al conjunto de la ciudadanía" en dicha sentencia. "¿Pero cabe preguntarse de qué ha servido ganar el recurso, lograr que se declare nula la disposición del Real Decreto que abrió aquella vía, si lo que queda es, junto a la impunidad, el secretismo en favor de los 'aprovechateguis'?", rechaza.
Por ello, Elorza insiste en estudiar las vías posibles para publicar la lista, ya que "haría realidad el principio de transparencia fiscal, incluso en el caso de que sólo se publicaran sus nombres, sin aportar los datos económicos de cada beneficiario", apunta el diputado.
