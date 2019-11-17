Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Amnistía Internacional critica la sentencia del 'procès' y exige la liberación de Sànchez y Cuixart

La organización, que tiene previsto presentar este informe este martes, ha publicado el documento aunque después lo ha borrado.

Publicidad
Media: 3.50
Votos: 2
Jordi Cuixart i Jordi Sànchez de camí cap a l'Audiència Nacional

Jordi Cuixart i Jordi Sànchez de camí cap a l'Audiència Nacional a l'octubre de 2017

Amnistía Internacional ha criticado en un informe la sentencia del procès y ha exigido la liberación inmediata del expresidente de la ANC Jordi Sànchez y el presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, según ha adelantado Vilaweb.

La organización, que tiene previsto presentar este informe el martes, ha publicado este documento en la versión en francés de la web de Amnistía Internacional Suiza aunque después lo ha borrado, y ha criticado que "los derechos a la libertad de expresión y de reunión pacífica están amenazados" en España, informa la web.

También ha criticado que la condena se basa "en una definición vaga del delito de sedición del Código Penal y en la interpretación demasiado general y peligrosa se esta definición", por lo que ha asegurado que la imprecisión de esta definición y su interpretación amplia ponen en duda las condenas por sedición.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad