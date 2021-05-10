Estás leyendo: Ana Botella y Manuela Carmena recibirán la Medalla de Honor de Madrid

La exalcaldesa del Partido Popular recibirá la condecoración pese al 'no' del PSOE, que cree que con ella se "arrastran" palabras como "mérito y capacidad". Carmena también recibirá el reconocimiento a pesar de la abstención de Vox.

La hasta ahora alcaldesa de Madrid Ana Botella felicita, en presencia de Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón, a su sucesora Manuela Carmena, de Ahora Madrid, tras el acto de investidura.
La hasta ahora alcaldesa de Madrid Ana Botella felicita, en presencia de Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón, a su sucesora Manuela Carmena, de Ahora Madrid, tras el acto de investidura. EFE

La exalcaldesa de Madrid Ana Botella (PP) recibirá la Medalla de Honor de la ciudad este sábado, San Isidro, aunque con el 'no' de los socialistas, reconocimiento que también recibirá la que fuera asimismo primera edil de la capital, Manuela Carmena (Ahora Madrid), aunque con la abstención en este caso de Vox.

Vox se ha abstenido en la votación al reconocimiento a Manuela Carmena porque, en palabras de su portavoz, Javier Ortega Smith, fue "una alcaldesa que creó enfrentamiento y división" al "ofender al jefe del Estado", "fomentó la okupación y los chiringuitos políticos de su ideología sectaria".

También han mostrado su rechazo a la medalla dedicada al cantante Ramoncín porque, "al margen del nivel artístico, que es discutible", "ha justificado los ataques violentos sufridos por Vox en Vallecas".

El PSOE ha votado 'no' en la votación de la medalla de honor propuesta para la exalcaldesa Ana Botella porque no es más que "un atropello institucional". "Con Ana Botella nunca pude imaginar que se arrastraran tanto palabras como mérito y capacidad", ha alegado la portavoz socialista de Cultura, Mar Espinar.

Más Madrid, PP y Cs han votado a favor de todas las propuestas. La votación se ha producido en un pleno extraordinario y urgente después de que todos los grupos municipales acordaran posponer la decisión una vez que pasaran las elecciones autonómicas y antes de la fiesta de San Isidro, el sábado, cuando se entregarán los reconocimientos.

