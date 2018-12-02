La ANC convoca una concentración en Lledoners por la huelga de hambre de Sànchez y Turull

La ANC ha convocado para este domingo a las 18.00 horas una concentración frente al centro penitenciario de Lledoners (Barcelona), donde este sábado el líder de la entidad, Jordi Sànchez, y el exconseller Jordi Turull iniciaron una huelga de hambre indefinida.
En un comunicado, la ANC ha explicado que se trata de la primera convocatoria de una "serie de acciones para establecer una estrategia compartida con todos los actores independentistas" que según ha especificado se enmarcarán todas en una estrategia no violenta.
⬛️⬜️❗️Avui tothom a les 18 h a Lledoners per donar suport a #vagadefam— Assemblea Nacional 🚩 (@assemblea) 2 de diciembre de 2018
🕒 A les 15 h sortim de casa
🕕 A les 18 h a Lledoners
ℹ️ Allà seguiu les indicacions dels voluntaris per fer un gran cercle de llum
🚨 Lluitem amb dignitat i coratge i #FemLaRepúblicaCatalana🚩 pic.twitter.com/z562zGAFrM
La entidad ha acusado al Estado de convertir el derecho a la autodeterminación en un delito de rebelión: "No hay que confundir la lucha por la autodeterminación con la lucha contra la represión".
