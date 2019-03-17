Jordi Alemany, el miembro del Secretariado Nacional de la ANC que fue ayer detenido en Madrid por la Policía Nacional, ha sido puesto en libertad provisional sin cargos, según ha informado este domingo la propia Assamblea Nacional Catalana a través de un mensaje en las redes sociales.
Alemany fue detenido al ser investigado por una acción de los CDR en el aniversario del 1-O y en virtud de una orden judicial por no comparecer la semana pasada en el juzgado de Girona que investiga los hechos.
Fuentes policiales informaron de que fue arrestado en torno a las 12.30 horas de ayer al intentar quitar una bandera a uno de los asistentes a la manifestación contra el independentismo catalán y a favor de la unidad de España convocada en Madrid ayer sábado y que discurrió entre la plaza de Callao y la Audiencia Nacional.
En la identificación policial de Alemany los agentes descubrieron que tenía una requisitoria judicial de detención por no presentarse el pasado día 7 ante el titular del juzgado de instrucción de Girona que le había citado como investigado por una acción de los CDR en el aniversario del 1-O.
Alemany, que a la salida de la comisaria ha recibido el apoyo de la presidenta y el vicepresidente de la ANC, Elisenda Paluzie y Pepe Cruanyes, deberá presentarse en los juzgados de Girona.
