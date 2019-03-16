La ANC pide bloquear investidura de Sánchez si no reconoce la autodeterminación de Catalunya

La presidenta de la Asamblea Nacional Catalana (ANC), Elisenda Paluzie, ha pedido este sábado a los partidos independentistas que bloqueen una hipotética investidura de Pedro Sánchez tras las elecciones del 28 de abril si éste no reconoce la autodeterminación de Catalunya.

Paluzie se ha referido a la investidura del próximo presidente del Gobierno en unas declaraciones a Catalunya Ràdio hechas antes de partir hacia Madrid para asistir a la manifestación convocada para esta tarde en protesta contra el juicio del procés y para la cual han sido contratados más de 500 autocares.

Según la presidenta de la ANC, los partidos independentistas tienen que considerar el Congreso de los Diputados y el Senado como "frente exterior" y actuar en consecuencia, especialmente en las situaciones en que sus votos sean decisivos.

Elisenda Paluzie ha precisado, en este sentido, que los partidos independentistas representados en ambas cámaras "no pueden investir como presidente a alguien que no reconozca el derecho de autodeterminación" de los catalanes, y ha recordado que, "de momento", el actual presidente y candidato a la reelección por parte del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, "no lo ha reconocido".

Sobre la manifestación prevista para esta tarde en el paseo del Prado de Madrid, la presidenta de la ANC ha indicado que "tenemos que ir con el mismo mensaje en todas partes" y ha recordado que la última "movilización masiva" de catalanes realizada fuera de Cataluña tuvo lugar en Bruselas en diciembre de 2017.

Paluzie ha considerado que la manifestación de este sábado puede ser "más masiva" todavía, puesto que a la capital belga se desplazaron menos de 300 autocares y para la de Madrid viajan más de 500 autocares.