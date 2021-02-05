madrid
El hospital Virgen del Rocío, del que depende el nuevo centro de emergencia covid de la Junta de Andalucía, ha lanzado este viernes una oferta para 74 nombramientos temporales de enfermera por las necesidades generadas tras la apertura del nuevo complejo hospitalario de Sevilla. Ante la falta de candidatos en bolsa, los 74 nombramientos serán para ocupar puestos eventuales en "la nueva estructura", según avanza el Diario de Sevilla.
La duración de esta oferta es hasta el próximo 30 de abril de este año, y los contratos serán renovados mes a mes, siempre que no existan candidatos en la bolsa. Los interesados pueden presentar su solicitud en el Registro General del Hospital Virgen del Rocío.
El Gobierno andaluz hizo este lunes todo un despliegue para presentar la apertura, de momento, como centro de apoyo contra la covid en Sevilla del Hospital Militar, un edificio abandonado por la Junta durante casi dos décadas y que ahora el Ejecutivo ha activado para ampliar las camas UCI disponibles frente a la pandemia y así aliviar la tensión asistencial del resto de hospitales de la provincia.
Los sindicatos llevan un tiempo con la mosca detrás de la oreja con este centro por dos razones. Porque, por un lado, su apertura no implicaba automáticamente contrataciones y porque no es 100% público: el servicio de limpieza –fundamental siempre y más en esta pandemia– estará privatizado.
