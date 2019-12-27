Público
Público

Andalucía Cancelada la misa de Vox en Sevilla "por todos los niños abortados en 2019"

La negativa del sacerdote viene motivada por el gran "revuelo informativo" y desde la formación de ultraderecha se afirma que no pretendían "hacer política" con la eucaristía.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Convocatoria distribuida por el concejal de Gelves para la celebración de una misa 'por todos los niños abortados en 2019./ Twitter

Convocatoria distribuida por el concejal de Gelves para la celebración de una misa "por todos los niños abortados en 2019./ Twitter

La misa que Vox preveía celebrar este sábado en la parroquia de Santa María de Gracia en el municipio sevillano de Gelves por "los niños abortados durante 2019" y por "todas aquellas mujeres en peligro de exclusión y con pensamientos de abortar" no será finalmente llevada a cabo tras ser "rechazada" por la Iglesia, aunque la formación política sí realizará el otro de los actos previstos para el 28 de diciembre en Triana, donde se leerá un manifiesto "provida" y se repartirán muñecos que suponen una replica de un feto de 14 semanas.

En este marco, desde el Arzobispado de Sevilla se ha indicado a Europa Press que el párroco de Gelves ha informado a la Archidiócesis de que el sábado se celebrará la misa habitual por el día de los Santos Inocentes, quedando a decisión de éste si realiza alguna alusión al tema del aborto en la oración de los fieles, según aseguran. "Se realizará la misa con normalidad", aclaran.

De su lado, fuentes de Vox han señalado a Europa Press que, aunque en un inicio el sacerdote "no se opuso" a la celebración de la misa pedida por esta formación para el sábado a las 11,00 horas, este jueves se puso en contacto con la formación de Santiago Abascal para comunicarle que "no se llevaría a cabo esa eucaristía por orden de palacio", algo que achacan al "revuelo informativo" generado en torno al asunto.

Desde Vox se ha mostrado "respeto" a la decisión de la Iglesia, aunque no "entienden ni comparten" una negativa con la que se han visto "sorprendidos". "No pretendíamos hacer política con ello", aclaran.

Asimismo, explican que Vox continuará con las otras acciones previstas "para remover conciencias" y convoca el sábado a las 12,00 horas la lectura de un manifiesto en Sevilla capital, en la Ronda de Triana, donde instalarán una "carpa informativa" y se repartirán "cientos de muñecos que replican un feto de 14 meses".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad