La Audiencia de Huelva ha condenado a un hombre a cuatro años y un día de cárcel por abusar sexualmente de su nieta en diversas ocasiones entre los 4 y los 7 años de la niña, cuando ésta pernoctaba en su casa y acudía a su cama al tener miedo nocturno.
El fallo judicial, al que ha tenido acceso Efe, lo considera responsable de un delito continuado de abuso sexual, y además de la pena de cárcel le impone la prohibición de aproximarse a la menor a una distancia inferior a 200 metros y a comunicarse con ella por cualquier medio o procedimiento durante siete años.
A esto añade la medida de libertad vigilada durante siete años una vez cumplida la pena y a que indemnice a los padres de la menor como representantes legales en la cantidad de 3.000 euros.
Se considera probado que en fecha no determinada y anterior a marzo de 2014, el acusado, mayor de edad y sin antecedentes penales, actuó con intención de satisfacer sus deseos sexuales y realizó tocamientos a la niña, nacida en 2007, los días en que la menor pernoctaba en su domicilio y acudía a su cama por tener miedo nocturno, aprovechando que su esposa, abuela de la menor, se levantaba para preparar el desayuno.
