Andalucía Condenado a cuatro años de cárcel por abusar sexualmente de su nieta durante tres años

La menor tenía cuatro años cuando su abuelo comenzó a realizarle tocamientos para satisfacer sus deseos sexuales, aprovechando el miedo nocturno de la niña.

Imagen de la Audiencia Provincial de Huelva./ Google Maps

La Audiencia de Huelva ha condenado a un hombre a cuatro años y un día de cárcel por abusar sexualmente de su nieta en diversas ocasiones entre los 4 y los 7 años de la niña, cuando ésta pernoctaba en su casa y acudía a su cama al tener miedo nocturno.

El fallo judicial, al que ha tenido acceso Efe, lo considera responsable de un delito continuado de abuso sexual, y además de la pena de cárcel le impone la prohibición de aproximarse a la menor a una distancia inferior a 200 metros y a comunicarse con ella por cualquier medio o procedimiento durante siete años.

A esto añade la medida de libertad vigilada durante siete años una vez cumplida la pena y a que indemnice a los padres de la menor como representantes legales en la cantidad de 3.000 euros.

Se considera probado que en fecha no determinada y anterior a marzo de 2014, el acusado, mayor de edad y sin antecedentes penales, actuó con intención de satisfacer sus deseos sexuales y realizó tocamientos a la niña, nacida en 2007, los días en que la menor pernoctaba en su domicilio y acudía a su cama por tener miedo nocturno, aprovechando que su esposa, abuela de la menor, se levantaba para preparar el desayuno.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

