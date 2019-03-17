Público
Andalucía se descuelga de "las listas de Sánchez" y presenta voto particular

Susana Díaz a la entrada al comité federal manifestó que Andalucia ha tendido la mano, pero no ha sido posible el acuerdo. Y advirtió: "Tomo nota".

 La secretaria general del PSOE de Andalucía, Susana Díaz (c), junto a la secretaria general de los socialistas sevillanos, Verónica Pérez (d), durante el encuentro con colectivos de mujeres con motivo del Día de la Igualdad Salarial. EFE/Julio Muñoz

La federación andaluza mostró su disconformidad con el dictamen presentado por la Comisión Federal de Listas para las candidaturas a las generales, europeas, autonómicas y municipales, y presentó un voto particular durante la reunión.

Aunque el dictamen fue aprobado por unanimidad, Andalucía quiso expresar su disconformidad por cómo se han hecho las listas y por no respetarse las candidaturas presentadas por esta federación, que han sido modificadas desde la dirección federal.

