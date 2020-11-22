Estás leyendo: Andalucía prorroga sus medidas de movilidad para frenar el coronavirus hasta el 10 de diciembre

Andalucía prorroga sus medidas de movilidad para frenar el coronavirus hasta el 10 de diciembre

Andalucía prorroga sus medidas de movilidad para frenar el coronavirus hasta el 10 de diciembre

La Junta de Andalucía ha decidido prorrogar hasta el próximo 10 de diciembre las medidas restrictivas para luchar contra la covid-19, entre ellas el cierre perimetral de la comunidad y cada uno de sus municipios, aunque introduce pequeños cambios.

Así lo ha anunciado tras participar en la reunión del Comité Asesor de Alertas de Salud Pública de Alto Impacto el presidente de la Junta, Juanma Moreno, que ha detallado que se mantiene el toque de queda entre las 22:00 y las 07:00 horas y el cierre de establecimientos a las 18:00 horas, aunque bares y restaurantes podrán abrir hasta las 21:30 para servir comida "para llevar".

