Este miércoles por la mañana volverán a reunirse los secretarios generales del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea, y de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, según informaron fuentes del PP.

Teodoro García Egea y Javier Ortega Smith, secretarios generales del PP y de Vox. Fuente: Vox

La reunión entre los secretarios generales del Partido Popular Teodoro García Egea y de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, ha terminado sin acuerdo alguno tras más de cinco horas de encuentro. El miércoles por la mañana volverán a reunirse, según informaron fuentes del PP.

Un representante de Vox declaró a TVE que su formación no tiene prisa por llegar a un acuerdo, que éste puede llegar "en días o semanas". En el PP, sin embargo, tienen un poco más de prisa: mañana, miércoles, por la tarde García Egea se reúne en Sevilla con los representantes de Ciudadanos para cerrar el acuerdo de legislatura en Andalucía. En el PP quieren tener atado el 'sí' de Vox para cuando la presidenta del Parlamento de Andalucía inicie la ronda de contactos para proclamar un candidato.

Justo al inicio de la reunión, Vox había presentado un documento al PP con 19 propuestas para apoyar la investidura del candidato del PP a la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, que incluye la petición de derogar la Ley contra la violencia de género andaluza y expulsar a 52.000 inmigrantes irregulares.

El PP consideró "inaceptable" el documento hecho público por Vox mientras García Egea y Ortega Smith se reunían esta tarde noche en Madrid.

Las diecinueve medidas presentadas son, según Vox, un documento "negociable" y "con ánimo de llegar a un acuerdo" para iniciar las negociaciones sobre la investidura del popular Juanma Moreno como presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, que fue el motivo de la reunión de hoy entre los secretarios generales de ambos partidos.

Vox plantea la salida de los 52.000 "inmigrantes ilegales" que, según esta formación, están en condiciones de ser expulsados, porque la Junta de Andalucía ya posee la documentación necesaria para ello.

