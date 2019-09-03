Público
Andrea Levy, sobre las imputaciones de Aguirre y Cifuentes: "No pongo la mano en el fuego por nadie"

La vicesecretaria de Estudios y Programas del PP ha sostenido que la nueva dirección del PP está “limpia” y tiene “tolerancia cero contra la corrupción” como la que actualmente se investiga por el caso Púnica 

La delegada de Cultura, Turismo y Deporte del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Andrea Levy, atiende a los medios de comunicación este lunes en Madrid durante la presentación de la cuarta prueba Master de calendario World Padel Tour 2019. EFE/ Rodrigo Jiménez

La vicesecretaria de Estudios y Programas del PP, Andrea Levy, ha sostenido que la nueva dirección del PP está “limpia” y tiene “tolerancia cero contra la corrupción” como la que actualmente se investiga por el caso Púnica, pero también ha asegurado que no pone “las manos en el fuego” por nadie.

Así ha respondido este martes a las preguntas de los periodistas sobre la presunta inocencia de las expresidentas de la Comunidad de Madrid Cristina Cifuentes y Esperanza Aguirre, ambas del PP e investigadas por la financiación irregular del partido en esta autonomía.

“Yo las manos en el fuego no las pongo por nadie”, ha subrayado la también delegada de Cultura, Turismo y Deporte del Ayuntamiento de Madrid antes de entrar a la reunión del Comité de Dirección que celebra el PP en la sede del partido, en la calle Génova.

No obstante, ha insistido en que desde su partido “siempre” han “respetado las decisiones judiciales” y en que la nueva cúpula del partido, renovada a finales del pasado mes de julio, “es una dirección limpia” que “no va a tolerar ningún comportamiento que no sea ejemplar”.

Sobre la implicación del vicesecretario territorial del PP, Antonio González Terol, en la operación judicial, Levy ha defendido el desmentido que este hizo sobre su participación en el caso y ha afirmado que esperarán “a los comentarios y las declaraciones que haga” durante la reunión de este martes.

Por otra parte, ha cargado contra el presidente en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, al que ha llamado “incapaz” por no haber acordado todavía un pacto de Gobierno, a 20 días de que se disuelvan las Cortes y se convoquen elecciones generales nuevamente.

“En unas presuntas elecciones el que debería rendir cuentas es el presidente del Gobierno, que es un incapaz a la hora de llegar a acuerdos para no tener que repetir elecciones que cuestan dinero a los españoles”, ha remarcado.

