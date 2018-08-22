Andrea Levy, una de las piezas esenciales en la nueva ejecutiva del Partido Popular, ha vuelto a declararse feminista y asegura que cree que "el feminismo en su esencia, como lo defendía Clara Campoamor, es que exista una igualdad de oportunidades y derechos y una libertad de la mujer".
Lo ha hecho en una entrevista para Vanity Fair, en la cual, a su vez, la recién reelegida vicesecretaria de Estudios y Programas del PP, ha defendido la vuelta a la ley de supuestos de 1985, que implicaría un retroceso en las garantías del aborto: "Esa ley tuvo más consenso que la ley actual de plazos", ha añadido.
"Lo que me preocupa es que el aborto sea un derecho", con estas declaraciones, Levy reafirma la posición de su partido respecto a la interrupción del embarazo que el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, ha defendido durante la campaña interna del partido y que, será una de las cuestiones que pretende abordar el partido en una convención nacional después de verano. Aunque el secretario general, Teodoro García, al anunciar las jornadas también comparte la posición de Levy y Casado: "Es un drama y no un derecho".
En la misma entrevista, Levy alardea de que el PP es "el partido de la familia" porque "hay un matrimonio homosexual, solteras como Tejerina o como yo, o Dolors Montserrat que es madre por fecundación in vitro".
Entre otras cuestiones, la vicesecretaria de Estudios reconoce que manifestó en muchas ocasiones su discrepancia con la posición del PP en la cuestión de Catalunya, puesto que "había una sensación de desamparo en el PP de Catalunya y en muchos catalanes ante la ofensiva independentista". Levy insiste en que tuvo que intervenirse en TV3: "¿Por qué no se intervino la cadena? Era una victoria moral que necesitábamos los constitucionalistas. Eso se lo dije a Rajoy hasta el día que me despedí de él".
