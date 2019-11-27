La obra Andreu Nin. Cartas desde Moscú (El Perro Malo) publica las cartas inéditas entre del político, sindicalista y fundador del POUM y el político y revolucionario ruso Leon Trotsky entre 1928 y 1930, años en los que el catalán aún vivía en la Unión Soviética, donde trabajaba para la Komintern.
El libro, que se presenta este jueves en Madrid, permite recuperar una parte poco conocida de la vida del que, posteriormente, sería asesinado por orden de Moscú. Así, recoge el intercambio de cartas con el revolucionario ruso, pero también con Joaquín Maurín, dirigente entonces de la CNT; los escritores catalanes Eugeni D'Ors, Prudencia Bertrana, Joan Puig i Ferreter, Feliu Elias y, también, al notario madrileño Diego Hidalgo, quien posteriormente sería ministro de la Guerra durante la II República.
En las misivas aparecen temáticas muy variadas, que van desde las condiciones de vida y de trabajo de Nin en Moscú hasta la situación del movimiento obrero en España y en Europa, pasando por la propia situación política de la Unión Soviética.
La obra se presenta este jueves en la Biblioteca Histórica Marques de Valdecilla de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid (Metro Noviciado) a las 18.30 horas. En la presentación participarán el autor de la edición, Pelai Pagès; los profesores universitarios Mirta Núñez y Javier Maestro; y, por último, el editor de la editorial Francisco Carvajal.
