MadridActualizado:
El divorcio entre Anticapitalistas y Podemos se daba por hecho, si bien este jueves ha adquirido por fin carácter oficial, oficializándose la ruptura de una relación de 6 años, que comenzó con el nacimiento del partido de Pablo Iglesias, para el que Anticapitalistas jugó un papel importante.
Las bases de la formación de Teresa Rodríguez y Miguel Urbán han ratificado su decisión de abandonar Podemos, con un 89% de votos a favor, un 7,5% de abstenciones y sólo un 3% en contra, según un comunicado remitido por Anticapitalistas este jueves.
La votación, en la que participó el 79% de la militancia, concluyó el pasado 28 de marzo, si bien la formación decidió esperar para hacerla pública, dado el enorme impacto del coronavirus: "Prestar atención a la pandemia del COVID-19 que golpea con fuerza al país y que afecta fundamentalmente a los sectores más vulnerables de las clases populares ha sido nuestra prioridad", reza el texto.
Anticapitalistas celebrará una conferencia política para definir su nuevo rumbo "cuando la situación socio-sanitaria lo permita".
El día escogido, además, es el inmediatamente anterior al arranque de las votaciones de la nueva dirección de Podemos, entre el 15 y el 21 de mayo, en el marco de su Tercera Asamblea Ciudadana Estatal, inicialmente prevista hace dos meses y pospuesta a causa de la pandemia.
Precisamente, y mientras Anticapitalistas afirma que celebrará una conferencia política para aclarar el rumbo a seguir en "la nueva etapa", "cuando la situación socio-sanitaria lo permita", se sirve de este comunicado para recopliar sus críticas a la dirección del partido de Pablo Iglesias.
(Habrá ampliación)
