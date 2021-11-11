Estás leyendo: Anticapitalistas y CUP ven "decepcionantes" las políticas del Gobierno de coalición

Las dos formaciones lamentan que el Ejecutivo de PSOE y Unidas Podemos se mantenga "permanentemente a la defensiva frente a los ataques de los empresarios y la derecha".

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, interviene en la sesión de control en el Congreso de los Diputados. Eduardo Parra / EUROPA PRESS

MADRID

Anticapitalistas y la CUP han mantenido una reunión en el que han compartido su diagnóstico de las "decepcionantes" políticas que está llevando a cabo el Ejecutivo de coalición.

Según ha apuntado Anticapitalistas en un comunicado, ambas formaciones han mantenido este encuentro para reflexionar sobre el momento político actual, en el que han llamado a la necesidad de afrontar la "fuerte crisis social" y las desigualdades que ha evidenciado la crisis del Covid-19.

Las dos formaciones también lamentan que el Ejecutivo de PSOE y Unidas Podemos se mantenga "permanentemente a la defensiva frente a los ataques de los empresarios y la derecha".

"Parar al PP y a Vox, frenar a la extrema derecha, pasa por acabar con las condiciones que la hacen posible: enfrentar la explotación laboral, la especulación y privatización de la vivienda y la sanidad, pasa por tumbar la política migratoria racista", ha apuntado Anticapitalistas.

Tanto esta formación como la CUP señalan que "de nada vale la retórica grandilocuente del Gobierno" frente al impacto real de sus iniciativas, como la Ley de Vivienda, el Ingreso Mínimo Vital o la escalda "permanente" del precio de la luz.

Durante la reunión también se analizó la campaña estatal puesta en marcha por Anticapitalistas, Decidamos Todo, para exigir un referéndum que permita decidir al conjunta de la sociedad "si poner bajo control público las compañías energéticas" para asegurar el acceso al suministro o crear un parque público de vivienda expropiando inmuebles de bancos o fondos de inversión.

