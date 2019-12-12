Público
Anticorrupción pide cuatro años de cárcel para Teddy Bautista y que indemnice con 30 millones de euros a la SGAE

El que fuera presidente de la sociedad será juzgado por su gestión del llamado proyecto Arteria. El plan fue un paso más en la compleja estructura societaria desde la que se realizaron inversiones por encima de los 259 millones.

El expresidente de la SGAE durante 16 años y candidato a la presidencia de la SGAE Eduardo «Teddy» Bautista / EFE

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción solicita cuatro años de prisión por un delito de administración desleal e indemnización a favor de la SGAE de 29,8 millones de euros para el que fuera su presidente, Teddy Bautista, que será juzgado por su gestión del llamado proyecto Arteria.

De acuerdo al escrito de acusación, Arteria, antes Iberautor, fue un paso más en la compleja estructura societaria que Bautista promovió desde su presidencia en la SGAE. Desde esta sociedad se realizaron inversiones por encima de los 259 millones de euros dentro y fuera de España, especialmente en la compra de teatros.

"No obstante la diversidad de entidades involucradas en el Proyecto ARTERIA, el acusado, con su posición preponderante en todas ellas, que no suponía más que una extensión de sus enormes prerrogativas en todas y cada una de las que conformaban el llamado Grupo SGAE, evitó la creación de una auténtica estructura directiva ordenada y funcionalmente responsabilizada", dice Anticorrupción.

Considera que esto "desembocó, como ya sucedía en el resto de la organización, en una concentración y falta de rigor de las decisiones meramente personalistas que acometió y que le eran sometidas a su criterio de forma asistemática por quienes por él fueron situados en diversos órganos y comités con supuesta participación en el "Proyecto".

La Fiscalía ya solicitó en septiembre de 2017 un total de 7 años de cárcel para Bautista y de 12 años y medio para su socio José Luis Rodríguez Neri por el fraude cometido en la SGAE en la pieza principal del caso.

