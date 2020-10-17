Las antiguas juventudes de Convergència rompen con el PDeCAT y apuestan por Puigdemont

BARCELONA
La Joventut Nacionalista de Catalunya (JNC), las juventudes de la antigua CDC, ha aprobado este sábado romper el protocolo de relaciones con el PDeCAT y apostar por el nuevo partido del expresidente Carles Puidemont, Junts.
Según indica la JNC en un comunicado, el acuerdo de ruptura del vínculo que le unía con el PDeCAT ha sido adoptado con el 88% de los votos del Consell Nacional, reunido este sábado en sesión extraordinaria para votar la propuesta planteada por el comité ejecutivo nacional.
Las juventudes postconvergentes afirman que siempre han apostado "por la consolidación de Junts per Catalunya como partido político aglutinador de la corriente central del independentismo", y así lo expresaron en el Congreso de Reus (Tarragona) del año 2019 y en diversos posicionamientos del Consell Nacional.
Destacan, en este sentido, que "la voluntad mayoritaria de la militancia siempre ha sido esta", y sostienen que no son ellos los que se han movido de aquello que defendían, por lo que su posicionamiento "no puede coger a nadie por sorpresa".
La JNC opina, además, que el PDeCAT "ha decidido que supedita el objetivo nacional de la independencia de Cataluña a una serie de condiciones que nosotros no compartimos, de manera que nuestra relación no puede continuar".
Los jóvenes postconvergentes consideran que el instrumento más útil para caminar hacia la independencia es el partido de Puigdemont porque "desde la transversalidad quiere continuar avanzando en el proyecto independentista sin supeditarlo a pactar con el Gobierno español".
