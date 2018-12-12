Público
La APDH entrega este jueves los premios Derechos Humanos 2018 en Madrid

La organización celebra una gala en el auditorio Caja de la Música del Palacio de Cibeles en la que entregarán los premios de este año a la ONG Proactiva Open Arms y a la periodista Helena Maleno, entre otros.  

La Asociación Pro Derechos Humanos España celebra este jueves una gala abierta al público para entregar los galardones que reconocer la labor en la lucha y defensa de los derechos humanos. Unos premios que, desde la constitución de la asociación en 1976, han venido reconociendo el trabajo de personas físicas y diversas organizaciones por su destacada labor en la defensa y promoción de los Derechos Humanos en tres categorías: nacional, internacional y periodismo.

El acto se celebra en el auditorio Caja de la Música del Palacio de Cibeles y está abierto al público, previo pago de 20 euros para apoyar la ONG [aquí más información]. La gala, que contará con la presencia del concejal Mauricio Valiente, también tendrá la la música de Adriana Viñuela Simón (soprano) y Elisa Rapado Jambrina (piano), qu n ienes interpretarán obras de Antonio José, compositor republicano que fue asesinado en Burgos a los pocos meses de comenzar la Guerra Civil.

Este año los premiados son la periodista e investigadora Helena Maleno, por su intensa labor en defensa de los derechos de los migrantesla ONG Proactiva Open Arms, por sus rescates a refugiados que llegan a Europa huyendo de conflictos bélicos, persecución o pobreza; y los colombianos Patricia Linares Prieto, Luz Marina Monzón Cifuentes y Francisco de Roux Rengifo, por su papel en el proceso de paz de Colombia. 

Helena Maleno recoge el relevo de Memoria Pública en la categoría de Peridismo y Derechos Humanos. La organización reconoce de esta manera la labor de la periodista que actualmente está siendo investigada por la justicia marroquí por las llamadas de alerta que realiza a Salvamento Marítimo cada vez que los inmigrantes le avisan de que están en el mar con intención de llegar a las costas españolas. 

