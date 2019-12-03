Aplazada la reunión entre PSOE y JxCat por la lesión en el tobillo de Lastra

La portavoz del PSOE en el Congreso, Adriana Lastra, ha sido trasladada a un centro hospitalario por la lesión en el tobillo que ha sufrido en el hemiciclo en el momento de ir a votar. Por ello, la reunión prevista para esta tarde entre el PSOE y JxCat será aplazada.
La reunión se celebrará previsiblemente este miércoles, pero dependerá de la evolución de la portavoz del PSOE. Por otro lado, se mantiene el encuentro con la delegación de ERC previsto para las 17.00 horas de este martes.
Al término de esa reunión entre PSOE y ERC, las dos formaciones tienen previsto inicialmente informar con un comunicado de prensa, como ocurrió la semana pasada.
