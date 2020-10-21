Estás leyendo: Aragón anuncia el confinamiento perimetral de Zaragoza, Huesca y Teruel a partir de este jueves

Así lo han anunciado este miércoles en una rueda de prensa, tras la celebración de un Consejo de Gobierno extraordinario, el presidente del Ejecutivo autonómico, Javier Lambán, y la consejera de Sanidad, Sira Repollés.

Un grupo de personas juega a la petanca en Zaragoza, donde los parques y zonas de esparcimiento al aire libre permanecerán abiertos con las medidas de prevención y protección individual adecuadas. EFE/ Javier Belver
El Gobierno de Aragón ha anunciado el confinamiento perimetral de las ciudades de Zaragoza, Huesca y Teruel a partir de este jueves a las 00.00 horas, con el objetivo de frenar la propagación del coronavirus. Además, el conjunto de la Comunidad autónoma pasará a nivel de alerta 3 a partir de este lunes.

Así lo han anunciado este miércoles en una rueda de prensa, tras la celebración de un Consejo de Gobierno extraordinario, el presidente del Ejecutivo autonómico, Javier Lambán, y la consejera de Sanidad, Sira Repollés.

Los positivos por covid-19 en Aragón se han incrementado en los últimos días, llegándose a detectar 740 nuevos casos en los datos diarios, hechos públicos este martes en el portal de Transparencia del Gobierno de Aragón, la cifra más alta registrada en la Comunidad durante una jornada desde el inicio de la pandemia.

[Habrá ampliación]

