zaragoza
El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Aragón (TJA) ha condenado a 16 años de prisión a un entrenador de fútbol de Zaragoza por abusar sexualmente de los ocho niños del equipo alevín de fútbol al que entrenaba, según ha informado la Cadena Ser.
El preparador pertenecía al equipo Club Natación Helios de la capital aragonesa, donde desempeñaba el rol de auxiliar de entrenador. Los abusos se produjeron en los primeros meses de 2019 cuando, aduciendo que tenía formación como fisioterapeuta, realizaba los tocamientos a los menores, que tenían entre once y doce años. En la sentencia se aclara que carecía de esta formación y que estaba previsto que abandonara el club al final de la presente temporada.
El tribunal explica en su sentencia condenatoria que los abusos se producían de forma "clandestina", consiguiendo ganarse la confianza de los menores para realizarles unos presuntos masajes a puerta cerrada.
Los menores alertaron de lo que sucedía a sus padres que, tras un partido, decidieron poner en conocimiento del club lo sucedido. El Natación Helios procedió entonces a cesar "de manera inmediata al acusado" y presentaron una denuncia contra él.
Además, establece un periodo de libertad vigilada para cuando acabe su estancia en la cárcel y deberá acudir a programas de educación sexual. La sentencia no establece ningún tipo de indemnización económica.
