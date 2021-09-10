Estás leyendo: Aragonès anuncia que la mesa de diálogo se celebrará el próximo jueves o viernes en Barcelona

Aragonès anuncia que la mesa de diálogo se celebrará el próximo jueves o viernes en Barcelona

El president ha asegurado que la reunión se celebrará en los próximos días 16 o 17 de septiembre, e insiste en que "lo natural" es que Pedro Sánchez acuda.

El presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, ofrece una rueda de prensa tras una reunión del Consejo Ejecutivo de la Generalitat, a 3 de agosto de 2021, en Barcelona, Cataluña. David Zorrakino / Europa Press

El presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, ha anunciado que la mesa de diálogo con el Gobierno se celebrará jueves o viernes de la semana que viene en Barcelona, y ha insistido en que "lo natural" es que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, asista.

Aragonès ha asegurado que "lo natural" es que Sánchez asista 

"Será la semana que viene, en los próximos dos o tres días se podrá confirmar si es el jueves o el viernes", ha explicado en una entrevista en Catalunya Ràdio, donde ha destacado el alto componente político de la mesa.

Sobre si Sánchez debe estar en la mesa, considera "lo natural y lo que toca" es que asista a lo que, a su juicio, es el reinicio de una negociación.

