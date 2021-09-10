Aragonès anuncia que la mesa de diálogo se celebrará el próximo jueves o viernes en Barcelona

barcelonaActualizado:
El presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, ha anunciado que la mesa de diálogo con el Gobierno se celebrará jueves o viernes de la semana que viene en Barcelona, y ha insistido en que "lo natural" es que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, asista.
"Será la semana que viene, en los próximos dos o tres días se podrá confirmar si es el jueves o el viernes", ha explicado en una entrevista en Catalunya Ràdio, donde ha destacado el alto componente político de la mesa.
Sobre si Sánchez debe estar en la mesa, considera "lo natural y lo que toca" es que asista a lo que, a su juicio, es el reinicio de una negociación.
