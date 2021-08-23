Estás leyendo: Aragonès insiste en defender el referéndum y amnistía en la mesa de diálogo con el Gobierno

La primera reunión será el 13 de septiembre y el president de la Generalitat irá "con la misma ambición".

Pere Aragonès
El presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, este martes, durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión semanal del Govern. Marta Pérez / EFE

barcelona (catalunya)

El presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, sostiene que un referéndum sobre la independencia de Catalunya y la amnistía son las propuestas que el Govern llevará a la mesa de diálogo con el Estado que está prevista para la semana del 13 de septiembre.

Aragonès, que ha atendido esta mañana a los medios tras una visita al hospital Moises Broggi de Sant Joan Despí, ha insistido en que el diálogo con el Gobierno de España es "el más complejo que se ha iniciado en los últimos años", aunque "Catalunya va a ir con la máxima ambición".

"Vamos a defender los grandes consensos con todas las fuerzas", ha explicado, ya que para el Govern la solución democrática del conflicto pasa por el referéndum de autodeterminación y la amnistía.

"Suelo estar de acuerdo en casi todo con Junqueras", ha añadido Aragonès, en referencia al líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, que ayer defendió la mesa de diálogo para que el independentismo demuestre al mundo que son los "máximos campeones" en la voluntad de negociar.

Puigneró mantiene la vía unilateral

Asimismo, Aragonès ha aclarado que no está prevista por el momento la vía unilateral porque desde el Govern están centrados en la mesa de diálogo con el Estado, pese a que también ayer el vicepresidente catalán, Jordi Puigneró, se mostrase partidario de mantener viva la vía unilateral para tener más fuerza en esta "negociación", ya que si el independentismo renuncia a ella —y el Estado "lo ve"—, estarían "vendidos".

La primera reunión de la mesa será la semana del 13 de septiembre y Aragonès recalca que el Govern irá "con la misma ambición" a defender sus propuestas de resolución democrática del conflicto, que pasan por el referéndum de independencia y la amnistía "para acabar con la represión". "Estoy convencido de que todos los independentistas vamos a defenderlo siempre ante quien sea", ha concluido.

