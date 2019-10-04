Público
Aranceles EEUU-UE El Gobierno convoca al embajador de EEUU por los aranceles y avanza que si se confirman activará todas las medidas legales

En un comunicado, el Ejecutivo advierte de que si la Administración de Estados Unidos rechaza el diálogo con la UE, "España reaccionará de forma inmediata con firmeza y claridad" para defender los intereses de ciudadanos y empresas.

03/10/2019.- El presidente del Gobierno en funciones y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, este jueves, durante un acto político del partido socialista enmarcado en la precampaña electoral, en el Palacio de los Congresos de Cáceres, Extremadura. E

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, este jueves. EFE/Jero Morales

El Gobierno español ha convocado este viernes al embajador estadounidense en España para transmitirle su "rechazo frontal" al anuncio de aranceles contra productos españoles, según ha informado el Palacio de la Moncloa.

En un comunicado, el Gobierno, aunque ha insistido en su voluntad de acuerdo, ha advertido de que si la Administración de Estados Unidos rechaza el diálogo con la UE, "el Gobierno español reaccionará de forma inmediata con firmeza y claridad" para defender los intereses de ciudadanos y empresas españoles.

"Se activarán todas las medidas legales a su alcance, dentro de marco multilateral y en derecha coordinación con la Comisión Europea y nuestros socios europeos", ha dicho.

La convocatoria al embajador Duke Buchan, una medida de protesta diplomática más intensa que el mero envío de una "nota verbal", la ha hecho el secretario de Estado para la UE, Marco Aguiriano.

En este sentido, el ministro de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación en funciones, Luis Planas, ha asegurado que el Gobierno y la Unión Europea no quieren comenzar una "guerra comercial" con Estados Unidos pero, "si la inician, vamos a contestar y defendernos con todas nuestras armas".

El Gobierno de Estados Unidos anunció que el 18 de octubre empezará a imponer aranceles a la Unión Europea, con mayor peso a cuatro países –entre ellos España–, tras el fallo de la Organización Mundial del Comercio (OMC), que el pasado miércoles decidió a favor de Washington en una prolongada disputa comercial.

