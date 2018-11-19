Archivada la causa contra Jordi Turull por ceder patrimonio a su esposa antes del 1-O

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha archivado la causa abierta al exconseller de Presidencia Jordi Turull, después de que la Fiscalía le acusara de un delito de insolvencia punible por ceder parte de su patrimonio a su esposa meses antes del 1-O.
En un auto, el juez del TSJC Francisco Valls acuerda el sobreseimiento de la causa contra Turull y su esposa, después de que así lo haya solicitado la propia Fiscalía, que fue la que presentó la querella contra el exconseller.
En su querella, el ministerio público acusaba de un delito de insolvencia punible tanto a Turull como a su mujer, al considerar que el exconseller se desprendió en junio del año pasado de parte de sus bienes para burlar posibles responsabilidades civiles que pudieran imponérsele por su papel en el proceso independentista.
Tras la declaración de Turull como investigado, el pasado mes de octubre, el magistrado del TSJC Francisco Valls emplazó a la Fiscalía a aclarar si quería seguir adelante con la investigación contra el exconseller, teniendo en cuenta que ya ha sido cubierta la fianza que el Supremo impuso a los líderes independentistas en la causa por el procés.
En un escrito presentado el pasado 12 de noviembre, la Fiscalía pidió el archivo de las diligencias abiertas contra Turull y su mujer.
En su auto, el alto tribunal catalán recuerda que la responsabilidad civil impuesta por el Supremo a la cúpula del procés "ha sido cubierta por un tercero, la entidad Asamblea Nacional Catalana (ANC), y, en consecuencia, se han declarado solventes a los procesados", entre ellos Jordi Turull.
Para el TSJC, la investigación llevada a cabo en esta causa "no ha permitido acreditar suficientemente los indicios criminales" ni aclarar si Turull tenía "el propósito o intención de eludir o dificultar un futuro embargo de su patrimonio para responder a las responsabilidades civiles derivadas" del caso del procés, o si se trataba de "regularizar una situación económica patrimonial", como ambos alegaron.
En ese sentido, el juez recuerda que la cuenta corriente común cuyos fondos Turull cedió a su esposa era utilizada por ésta "de forma exclusiva, mediante ingresos procedentes de un alquiler de una vivienda de su propiedad y de su nómina".
Respecto a la casa de Parets del Vallès (Barcelona) cuya mitad fue donada por el exconseller a su mujer, el auto sostiene que esta "había hecho pagos cuantiosos por gastos de rehabilitación de la vivienda, por lo cual podía obedecer más que a una donación a una dación en pago".
Por todo ello, el alto tribunal catalán acuerda el sobreseimiento provisional de la causa abierta a Jordi Turull y a su esposa, al no quedar "debidamente justificado el delito del que se les acusa".
