La juez que investiga los altercados entre la Policía y trabajadores de Alcoa frente al Congreso el pasado 28 de marzo ha archivado la causa que mantenía abierta contra tres diputados de Unidas Podemos, Rafa Mayoral y los gallegos Yolanda Díaz y Antón Gómez Reino.
Todos ellos, además de Ángela Rodríguez, exdiputada del grupo confederal y también de Galicia En Común, estaban siendo investigados por un presunto delito de atentado contra la autoridad durante la protesta.
La causa contra los cuatro ha sido archivada, pero no así contra otros dos trabajadores de Alcoa, según fuentes de la formación gallega.
"El procedimiento no se sostenía por ninguna parte"
"No existía ningún hecho que pudiera ser considerado delictivo y por eso se produce el archivo", ha celebrado Rafa Mayoral este miércoles en el Congreso, tras mantener una reunión precisamente con trabajadores de Alcoa.
El diputado de Podemos considera que la investigación era "un procedimiento que no se sostenía por ninguna parte" y que "nunca debió abrirse", por lo que cree que "tampoco tiene sentido que ese procedimiento siga" abierto para los otros dos trabajadores de Alcoa.
Gómez-Reino, de Galicia en Común, también presente en la reunión con los representantes de la planta de San Ciprián, ha subrayado que sus imputaciones "eran cuando menos extrañas, si no irregulares" pero que "exactamente igual de irregulares son las imputaciones a trabajadores" a los que se sigue investigando.
Por otro lado, Mayoral ha asegurado que continuarán con la querella presentada contra la jueza del Juzgado de Instrucción número 25 de Madrid, al considerar que "se ha llevado adelante un procedimiento que es ilegal".
