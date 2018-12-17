El importe de la venta de armas desde España a Arabia Saudí entre 2015 y 2017 ascendió a 932,3 millones de euros, según una respuesta del Gobierno a una pregunta parlamentaria de los senadores de Compromís Jordi Navarrete y Carles Mulet.
En el año 2015 España autorizó vender material militar a Arabia Saudí por valor de 584 millones de euros, pero el montante final realizado bajó a 546 millones. Al año siguiente, se autorizaron operaciones por 154,9 millones, si bien el importe de las que culminaron fue de 116,2 millones de euros, según la misma respuesta del Ejecutivo.
Constata además el Gobierno que de los 496,2 millones de euros autorizados en 2017 por armas exportadas a Arabia Saudí las realizadas a final de año supusieron 270,1 millones.
Los senadores de Compromís habían preguntado también al Gobierno por las declaraciones el pasado 24 de octubre del jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, al defender por "responsabilidad" la venta de armas a este país.
En otra respuesta, facilitada por el partido valenciano, el Gobierno explica que aspira a una "relación amistosa" con Arabia Saudí basada "en la promoción de sus intereses nacionales pero también de sus valores y principios", lo cual incluye la promoción de los derechos humanos como "prioridad" de la política exterior.
"Todo lo anterior implica un diálogo crítico con Arabia Saudí", añade la respuesta, en la que también se refiere al conflicto en Yemen. En relación con esta guerra, el Gobierno recuerda que "no ha dejado de defender una solución política al mismo" y también de "reclamar públicamente a la partes la necesidad de respetar los principios del derecho humanitario bélico".
En este sentido, alude a la necesidad de "discriminar los objetivos, actuar con proporcionalidad y tomar todas las precauciones necesarias para evitar víctimas civiles e inocentes".
