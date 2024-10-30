Newsletters

Armengol pausa el Pleno para decidir con los grupos su suspensión definitiva por las víctimas de la DANA

Tras varios minutos de la sesión de control, la presidenta del Congreso ha decidido pausar el pleno para debatir con los grupos suspenderlo de forma definitiva por los daños y víctimas de la DANA.

Francina Armengol
Francina Armengol, presidenta del Congreso. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

madrid

(Habrá ampliación)

