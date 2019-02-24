Arrimadas arremete contra Toni Albà por un insulto "machista y repugnante"

La líder de Ciudadanos en Catalunya, Inés Arrimadas, ha arremetido este domingo contra el actor Toni Albà por un comentario "machista y repugnante" que éste ha hecho a través de Twitter ante el viaje de una delegación de la formación naranja a Waterloo (Bélgica), donde vive el expresidente Carles Puigdemont.
Arrimadas, acompañada de varios miembros de Cs, se ha desplazado esta mañana hasta Waterloo para recordar a Puigdemont, ante su casa en este municipio belga, que "la república no existe".
A través de Twitter, Albà ha escrito en catalán el siguiente mensaje: "Buen viaje a Waterloo! (Vigila no pases de largo y vayas a parar a Amsterdam... allí estarías como en casa y además tendrías todos tus derechos laborales respetados", ha dicho en clara alusión al ejercicio de la prostitución en Holanda.
Bon viatge a Waterloo!!! (Vigila no passis de llarg i vagis a petar a Amsterdam ...allà, estaries com a casa i a més a més tindries tots els teus drets laborals respectats!)— TONI ALBÀ ||*||🎗 (@tonialba) 23 de febrero de 2019
También a través de Testa red social, Arrimadas ha afirmado que "el odio del nacionalismo no tiene límites" y que "este colaborador estrella de TV3, que se lleva un pastizal pagado por todos los catalanes", ha vuelvo a atacarle por sus ideas, "esta vez con un insulto machista y repugnante".
El odio del nacionalismo no tiene límites. Este colaborador estrella de TV3, que se lleva un pastizal pagado por todos los catalanes, vuelve a atacarme por mis ideas, esta vez con un insulto machista y repugnante.#NoNosCallarán y les ganaremos en las urnas pic.twitter.com/hzLi94GDk5— Inés Arrimadas (@InesArrimadas) 24 de febrero de 2019
"No nos callarán y les ganaremos en las urnas", ha agregado Arrimadas. La diputada de Ciudadanos en el Parlamento catalán Lorena Roldán ha expresado todo su apoyo a Arrimadas ante el "reiterado acoso" de Toni Albà, que ha vuelto a insultarla, ha dicho, "con un tuit absolutamente machista y repulsivo".
Todo mi apoyo a @InesArrimadas ante el reiterado acoso de Toni Albà que vuelve a insultarla con un tuit absolutamente machista y repulsivo. Por cierto, sus "bromas" como colaborador habitual de TV3 las pagamos entre todos los catalanes. Vergonzoso https://t.co/dKKgKZbhVY— Lorena Roldán (@Lroldansu) 24 de febrero de 2019
También la vicesecretaria de Estudios y Programas del PP, Andrea Levy, Andrea Levy, ha mostrado su apoyo a Arrimadas ante este "ataque machista" de un colaborador de TV3.
Por último, mi apoyo a @InesArrimadas y a todas las mujeres que como ella recibimos ataques que pretenden humillarnos y vejarnos solo por serlo. Un insulto cobarde y fácil que sigue demostrando que aun queda mucho por hacer y que la vergüenza solo debe sentirla quien lo escribe.— Andrea Levy (@ALevySoler) 24 de febrero de 2019
Levy ha animado asimismo al Instituto de la Mujer a analizar el tuit de Albà "y determinar si constituye un caso de machismo".
"Ni un paso atrás, vamos a seguir luchando con las humillaciones que pretenden imponernos desde el independentismo sectario. Defender el respeto, el pluralismo y la tolerancia para todos nos compete a todos", ha escrito en Twitter.
