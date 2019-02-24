Público
Arrimadas arremete contra Toni Albà por un insulto "machista y repugnante"

A través de Twitter, el actor Toni Albà ha escrito en catalán el siguiente mensaje: "Buen viaje a Waterloo! (Vigila no pases de largo y vayas a parar a Amsterdam... allí estarías como en casa y además tendrías todos tus derechos laborales respetados", ha dicho en clara alusión al ejercicio de la prostitución en Holanda.

Inés Arrimadas, Ciudadanos - EFE

La líder de Ciudadanos en Catalunya, Inés Arrimadas, ha arremetido este domingo contra el actor Toni Albà por un comentario "machista y repugnante" que éste ha hecho a través de Twitter ante el viaje de una delegación de la formación naranja a Waterloo (Bélgica), donde vive el expresidente Carles Puigdemont.

Arrimadas, acompañada de varios miembros de Cs, se ha desplazado esta mañana hasta Waterloo para recordar a Puigdemont, ante su casa en este municipio belga, que "la república no existe".

A través de Twitter, Albà ha escrito en catalán el siguiente mensaje: "Buen viaje a Waterloo! (Vigila no pases de largo y vayas a parar a Amsterdam... allí estarías como en casa y además tendrías todos tus derechos laborales respetados", ha dicho en clara alusión al ejercicio de la prostitución en Holanda.

También a través de Testa red social, Arrimadas ha afirmado que "el odio del nacionalismo no tiene límites" y que "este colaborador estrella de TV3, que se lleva un pastizal pagado por todos los catalanes", ha vuelvo a atacarle por sus ideas, "esta vez con un insulto machista y repugnante".

"No nos callarán y les ganaremos en las urnas", ha agregado Arrimadas. La diputada de Ciudadanos en el Parlamento catalán Lorena Roldán ha expresado todo su apoyo a Arrimadas ante el "reiterado acoso" de Toni Albà, que ha vuelto a insultarla, ha dicho, "con un tuit absolutamente machista y repulsivo".

También la vicesecretaria de Estudios y Programas del PP, Andrea Levy, Andrea Levy, ha mostrado su apoyo a Arrimadas ante este "ataque machista" de un colaborador de TV3.

Levy ha animado asimismo al Instituto de la Mujer a analizar el tuit de Albà "y determinar si constituye un caso de machismo".

"Ni un paso atrás, vamos a seguir luchando con las humillaciones que pretenden imponernos desde el independentismo sectario. Defender el respeto, el pluralismo y la tolerancia para todos nos compete a todos", ha escrito en Twitter.

